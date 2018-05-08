After just two years of dating, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcomed their first child into the world over the weekend. No doubt they'll be having a lot of fun planning how the new baby can be a part of their upcoming nuptials - which are hopefully coming very soon.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons out and about

The pair are already happily engaged and now they are happily co-parenting a baby son - the first child for both 35-year-old Kirsten and 30-year-old Jesse.

A source told People that the couple had 'a healthy baby boy', and that 'everyone is doing great', though they are yet to make a statement of their own.

Their son could not have come at a better time either, as Kirsten previously admitted that she is so ready to start a family. 'I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, 'I've been working since I was 3. It's time to have babies and chill', she told Marie Claire last summer. 'I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like... you can't experience that unless you have a kid.'

Kirsten revealed that she was pregnant back in January. It's been quite a whirldwind romance, given that they only met in 2016 on the set of the second season of 'Fargo' where they played onscreen husband and wife Ed and Peggy Blumquist.

By January 2017, the actress was sporting an engagement ring. However, it doesn't seem like their in any rush for the wedding because they are apparently just having a lot of fun planning the big day on Pinterest.

'It's really fun, and because we create it together from the beginning, it's a really nice thing to do together', she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. 'It's going to be so personal and fun. We're having a really good time.'

More: Kirsten Dunst revealed to be pregnant

Kirsten has previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal, Johnny Borrell of Razorlight, as well as her 'On the Road' co-star Garrett Hedlund with whom she broke up the same year she got together with Jesse.