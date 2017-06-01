One of Kirsten Dunst’s most famous roles was in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movie trilogy, but the star has said that she doesn’t “care” about where the franchise is now and finds the continual re-boots to be little more than “milking” a cash cow.

The 35 year old American actress played Mary Jane alongside Tobey Maguire’s Spidey in Raimi’s three movies between 2002 and 2007. She was interviewed for Marie Claire this week and was asked about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and had some pretty harsh things to say.

Kirsten Dunst reckons her 'Spider-Man' films were the best

“We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?” she said.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is being released next month and stars British actor Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero. It represents the second time since Dunst and Raimi’s trilogy that the Spider-Man franchise has been re-booted, after Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s run of films ran out of puff a few years ago.

Dunst, a star of the Palme d’Or-nominated The Beguiled alongside Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, expressed the same disillusionment in another interview for Variety. “I don’t care. Everyone likes our Spider-Man. C’mon, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.”

The head honchos at Sony don’t seem to agree with Dunst on this, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of flagging any time soon. Despite the fact that the debut of Spider-Man: Homecoming is still more than a month away, scheduled for a July 7th release, a sequel has already been given the green light for 2019.

