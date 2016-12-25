Here is a recap of my best albums of 2016 including a diverse range of genres and musicians compiling my list featuring the likes of Kings Of Leon, Drake and Jake Bugg.

The Last Shadow Puppets - Everything you've Come to Expect

An 8 year wait marks a return for duo the Last Shadow Puppets offering Everything you've Come to Expect and my number one in the top 10 of 2016. Aviation is charming and seductive being described as psychedelic pop hooking the listening from the get go. Miracle Aligner, Everything you've Come to Expect and Bad Habits all have lyrics and roll of the tongue song titles with its smart production of James Ford with a simple yet effective sound.

Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Kanye's latest album has received a lot of media attention since its release in February this year and will probably be featured on numerus top 10 albums of 2016 lists. Often West's person is often overlooked by his music but this is nevertheless a personal top 3 album of 2016. Singles Famous and Fade demonstrate West's versatility as an artist pushing creative boundaries with reports earlier this year of him scrapping the entire album because he wasn't happy with the sound - and it was definitely worth the wait. I Love Kanye is a mocking, tongue n' cheek track to all the people who believe Kanye's bad persona in the press. The album can be overlooked but is definitely a grower need to have a few listens to understand the great Life of Pablo.

Kings of Leon - Walls

Waste A Moment kicks of Kings of Leon's 7th studio album demonstrating the admiration for the Tennessee band. The track is a slick, confident sounds from the boys with a repetitive chorus. Over, Muchacho and Conversation Piece show band's subtle indie side with tier acoustic guitar, raw vocals and laid back melancholy sound.

Two Door Cinema Club - Gameshow

The 3rd studio album from Irish trio is an electron, 80's inspired sound. Are We Ready? (Wreck) is a fun, poppy track marking a welcoming return to the band. Released in October the album saw great reviews and an album perfect to get you through the winter blues. Highlights of the album include Bad Decisions, Gameshow and Good Morning showcasing their versatility as a band.

Jack Garratt - Phase

Jack Garratt's Phase is a creative, unique and beautiful debut album from the Buckingham born singer songwriter. Breathe Life has an influence of Foals and The Maccabees with his delicate vocals, vibrant sounds and energetic chorus. Weathered is a heartfelt track with its symphonic sounds and acoustic guitars making it a great laid back track to listen to on a lazy Sunday.

Drake - Views

2016 has been Drake's year. Views, his 7th studio album, marked big tracks such as One Dance, Hotline Bling and Too Good saw a global audience push Drake onto a new level of credibility as a rapper. Highlight of the album is Controlla the slow intro flowing beautifully with Drake's smooth vocals as an artist.

Bloc Party - Hymns

Released in January Hymns by Bloc Party is my 8th choice in my top 10 albums of 2016. The Love Within is the opener of a 15 track album. Quirky, poetic and electro choruses is one of my favourite tracks of the year with no track sounding like this at the moment. The band marks a different direction for the four piece band with frontman Kele's vocals is powerful and passionate making it a memorable track.

Beyoncé, - Lemonade

Lemonade is Beyoncé's 6th studio album and second visual released in April 2016. Exclusive to Tidal, Beyoncé's Lemonade saw Hold Up, a reggae influence showcasing another side of Beyoncé's musical roots. The creativity in sound and production has evolved since her 2003 debut release Crazy in Love.

Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Ride

The Ride, Catfish and the Bottlemen's release, didn't have the dreaded difficult 2nd album syndrome being a firm favourite amongst fans in2016. Opening track 7 is a classic indie track with fast bridges, slow chorus and a great live track. Twice and Soundcheck are fast-paced with its thunderous drums, scuzzy guitars and confident vocals from frontman Van McCann.

Jake Bugg - On my One

On my One the third release from 22 year old songwriter Jake Bugg. A solemn, dark opening track On my One is hauntingly beautiful. Bugg's acoustic guitar and strong vocals prove his raw talent and frank lyrics. Gimme the Love is a fast spoken, driven track with scuzzy guitars and flippant symbols reminiscent of Bugg's early tracks Lighting Bolt which had the same vibrant energy.