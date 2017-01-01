Kimberley Walsh Pictures

Kimberley Walsh at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...
Kimberley Walsh seen at the Variety Hall Of Fame ShowBiz Awards and fundraiser for the Variety Children's Charity at London...
Kimberley Walsh - Ellie Goulding performs an intimate gig for #BringColourBack to aid of Chime for Change, founded by Gucci...
Kimberley Walsh - Launch of Asian Sunday London Edition at the House of Commons - Photocall - London, United Kingdom...
Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Girls Aloud - Girls Aloud performing live penultimate night...