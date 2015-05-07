When 05.05.2015
Dressed in a white lacy long-sleeved top and waist-cinching pencil skirt, reality star Kim Kardashian is seen posing for photos with her new book 'Selfish' at a signing at Barnes & Noble in New York.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star released her book of selfies - no less than 352 pages worth - earlier this year to tremendous success. A set of limited edition copies sold out in less than a minute, with fans marvelling at the intimate insight into Kim's personal life; from family snaps to nudes.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...