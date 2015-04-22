When 22.04.2015
Wearing a classy khaki shirt and skirt combo with her dark hair slicked back and a tan trench coat draped over her shoulders, reality star Kim Kardashian is hurried into a New York building by a member of security as he car pulls up outside.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is currently making an enormous success of her new book of selfies entitled 'Selfish', which comes scarcely a year since the launch of her addictive mobile app game 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood', which continues to grip fans all over the world.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...