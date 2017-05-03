Rumours have been swirling around Hollywood regarding rapper Kanye West’s noticeable absence from his wife Kim Kardashian West’s side at this year’s Met Gala. The All Falls Down hitmaker has been to the gala every year since 2013 and it has been suggested he refused to appear because of recent pictures of Kim’s holiday in Mexico.

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West attend last year's Met Gala together

The Met Gala is hosted by influential Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, and Anna has been a firm favourite of Kanye’s for a number of years - so his no-show has come as a surprise.

The Sun reported one theory surrounding his absence and suggested Kanye was furious a number of un-airbrushed pictures of Kim had gone viral.

Sources have alleged he believes they made her "look cheap" and "damaged her brand".

MORE: Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo Is First Streaming Only LP To Go Platinum

It has been suggested the 39-year-old father-of-two is angry his wife’s time away in Mexico turned into a fashion parade.

A friend of the couple said: "Kanye has helped turned Kim into a fashion icon and he feels those pictures with Kourtney have made her look cheap, damaging her brand.

"He’s angry with Kourtney for seemingly leading her on, as she clearly revelled in turning their session into a photoshoot.

MORE: New Kanye West Yeezy Collection Sold Out In Five Minutes

"Their behaviour completely detracted from Kim’s current standing in the industry."

Kim was forced to walk the red carpet alone with her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner doing the same.

Other sources, however, have claimed Kanye skipped the big event because he is unready to return to the spotlight after his hospitalisation last year.

A source previously told PEOPLE: "He’s not going because he’s not ready to start attending big event. "He’s doing great but wants to keep his stress levels low and just wants to take more time off. Kim and Kanye are in a great place."