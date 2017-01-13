The mystery of where Kim and Kanye shot their “middle class” family photos has been solved.
After months away from the spotlight, Kim Kardashian finally returned to Instagram last week with a series of family photos.
But rather than their usual plush surroundings Kim and Kanye, along with their two children North and Saint, were pictured in a much more modest setting, causing some fans to wonder why they were trying to appear ‘poor’.
Now the location of Kim and Kanye’s photoshoot has finally been revealed.
After some in-depth research Buzzfeed found out that Kim and Kanye were actually at the Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu, which belongs to producer and Def Jam Records founder Rick Rubin.
More: Limo Company Owner Arrested Over Kim Kardashian Robbery Released Without Charge
The studio features minimal furnishings, a wooden patio and large French doors. The producer previously showed off the property during a 2014 interview with BBC Radio 1, when he gave a tour to DJ Zane Lowe.
When the photos were first posted by Kim many fans criticised the couple, commenting that they were attempting to change their image by trying to appear “middle class” or even “poor” in the pics.
According to US Weekly, the photos were shot by Kanye's creative director Eli Russell Linnetz. Speaking about the photo series an insider told the mag: “Kim is obsessed. She loves the way they look.”
More: Police Reportedly Arrest 16 Men In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery
TMZ also reports that Rubin offered Kanye his Malibu pad as a place to stay and hide away from the limelight, following his discharge from hospital back in November.
