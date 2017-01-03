Last year, Celebrity Big Brother bosses thought they had hit the jackpot when reality TV queen Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban entered the infamous house. They were sadly mistaken as Jonathan kept schtum for his mate. However, this year they have gone all out offering Kim K’s ex-boyfriend all the money to get him on the show.

Ray J has reportedly been paid $1 million to appear in CBB

Singer and songwriter - and, more importantly Kimmy’s sex tape partner in crime - Ray J has reportedly agreed to enter the house for a cool, record-breaking $1million (£810,000).

The show launched on January, 3 and producers are banking on Ray - the brother of singer, Brandy and the first cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg - giving the house all the gossip about the famous Kardashian.

TMZ has reported that they have seen paper-proof that the ex-boyfriend of Kanye West’s wife is getting the phenomenal amount to appear on the show.

It has also been rumoured that the Channel 5 show is paying an extra $30,000 for Ray J’s travelling expenses and accommodation.

Despite a two-decade long career in the music industry, Ray J, 35, is arguably the most famous for the infamous sex tape of him and Kim Kardashian that is often also credited for launching the latter and her family into the media spotlight.

Will he spill any secrets during his time in the house?