Kim Kardashian West's sister Kylie Jenner did her makeup for her video appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star drafted her younger sibling - who owns her own cosmetics brand - to help her with her glam for her video appearance on the US talk show, as her usual hairdressers and makeup artists were unable to see her amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which is gripping the world.

Speaking on the show, she said: ''I'm in my mom's glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it and I'm not that good so she like did all my makeup.

''And that's the first time I've seen her cause the whole family is distancing. We haven't even seen each other. So I snuck out and I am at my mom's house in her glam room cause there's a door from the outside so this is all she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids.''

Meanwhile, the pair's mother, Kris Jenner, recently admitted she is ''bursting with pride'' over her daughters' success in the beauty industry.

She said: ''As a little idea from Kylie and me and Jen and Matthew was there too, a few people with a really big idea... we couldn't do it without you. When we started out, and KKW Beauty was just a dream for a minute, and then we became one big family, it makes me so proud. I am bursting with pride for my daughters.''

Kim previously gushed over her sibling's talents.

She said: ''I'm so proud of her. To think in her early 20s, she built a business off of something that she first was insecure about and finding confidence and, you know, just tapping into that and figuring out how to make an amazing product and just being true to herself and doing what she loves to do, that's so inspiring and so amazing and I'm so proud of her.''