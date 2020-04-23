Kim Kardashian West's grandmother has a ''creep'' Instagram account to see what her daughter and grandkids are up to.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a snap of her ''favourite ladies'' - her mother Kris Jenner and her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell - and revealed MJ has got her own private account on the photo sharing site to see what everyone's doing.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My favourite ladies. Fun fact my grandma has a creep IG account to see what were all up to. (sic)''

Meanwhile, to mark MJ's birthday in 2018, Kim praised her grandmother as her ''idol'' after she beat cancer twice.

Captioning an image of the pair, Kim wrote on Instagram: ''Happy 84th Birthday to my main idol, my grandma MJ! My grandma is the strongest person I know! I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she's battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice! She's probably the only person on this planet that I still remember their home number by heart lol My grandma has a finsta so everyone leave nice comments wishing her a happy birthday! (sic)''

Whilst Kim's mother Kris admitted she is ''forever grateful'' to her mum, and thanked her for the ''sacrifices'' she made.

She wrote: ''Happy birthday to my beautiful mom who I love beyond words!!! I feel so blessed and forever grateful that we get to share so many precious memories together and go through this life together ... MJ you are my life and my heart and I love you more than words can ever express. Thank you for every single thing you ever sacrificed or did for those you love. Especially me. Thank you for loving me the way you do .... I thank God every day for you ..... I hope you have a magical day (sic)''