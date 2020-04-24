Kim Kardashian West and her family have been camping in their home cinema.

The 39-year-old reality star - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - is isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic and she has joined her kids in enoying fun sleepovers away from their bedrooms.

Sharing photos of herself and her kids for Vogue magazine's 'Postcards From Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis' feature, Kim said: ''We're in the theatre room. That's the place that has gotten the most use lately.

''The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted her oldest child is very much in charge of their slumber parties.

She added: ''My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem.''

Kim's younger half-sister, model Kendall Jenner, was also included in the feature and shared photos of herself alone at her Los Angeles home.

The 24-year-old beauty is trying to maintain a ''good mental state''.

She said: ''This is my happy place, reading in my home in front of my new James Turrell piece that I'm very proud of.

''Turrell is an artist I've wanted in my home for a long time, not only for the beauty of his work but for the purpose. His pieces are meant to be meditative. They make me feel calm and help put my mind at ease -- I'm usually listening to one of the many ambient playlists I have.

''I believe, especially in the current climate, that keeping a good mental state is important. Identify all the little things that mean the most to you, and embrace them.''