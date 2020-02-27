Kim Kardashian West's youngest daughter loves ''doggies.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is amazed by how gentle two-year-old Chicago is with pooches and couldn't resist sharing a series of sweet shots of her little girl smooching a beautiful Golden Retriever in the park on Instagram.

Taking to her personal account on Wednesday (27.02.20), the 39-year-old reality TV beauty uploaded three photos of Chicago with her new four-legged friend and wrote: ''My Chi girl loves doggies!!! (sic)''

But it's not just animals Chicago is fearless around as the youngster recently tried to escape her high chair and ended up slicing her face open in the process.

Kim said at the time: ''The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to like, figure it all out. So stuff happens...you just gotta roll with it.

''She's OK, yes. Big, big scar on her cheek, but she's OK.''

Kim tries to keep everything running smoothly in the mornings by getting up before dawn so that she can fit in her workout before the kids - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, and Psalm, nine months - wake up to start their day.

She explained: ''I micromanage, so I get up at 5:40, in the gym by 6, done 7.

''They [the kids] wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55, like its super micromanaged.''

Meanwhile, Kim recently said she is eating a plant-based diet, while her daughter North, whom she has with her husband Kanye West, has become a pescatarian - meaning she adds fish to her already-veggie diet.

Taking part in a Twitter question and answer session, Kim said: ''I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore. Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too! Sea Moss Smoothies are really good too. Yes the kids do [join in on the plant based diet].

''North is a pescatarian though.''