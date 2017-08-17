Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been gracing our screens for a whole decade and fans of the family have witnessed hundreds of ups and downs from each member played out in front of their very eyes. However, it seems there is still more to know about E!’s favourite family and Kim has recently revealed her state of mind just before marrying her second husband, Kris Humphries.

The reality star and her second husband lasted only for 72 days

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kim revealed she was having doubts about the ceremony the night before and her mom, Kris Jenner, knew about her concerns.

Speaking about the wedding, Kim said: "There was all this attention on the wedding and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me anxiety.

"My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, ‘You don’t seem happy. You don’t have to go through with this.’"

MORE: Kim Kardashian West Confirms She Is Trying For A Third Child

The 36-year-old, who is now married to rapper Kanye West with whom she has two children, added: "The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?’

"I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show.

"Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down."

The couple famously went their separate after just 72 days together and Kim filed for divorce from the NBA player citing "irreconcilable differences".

MORE: Kim Kardashian West Remorseful After Badly Thought Out Defence Of Jeffree Star

Speaking about her current situation and the rumours surrounding the Kardashian-Wests having a third child through a surrogate, Kim added: "I hope so.

"There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so."