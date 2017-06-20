Kim Kardashian West has been caught up in her fair share of drama before - with her family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, surviving off crazy disputes and complicated dramas. But rarely has the star been called out by her fans so much she has recognised she has done something wrong.

Kim Kardashian West has been accused for darkening her skin for her new beauty product promotion

However, recently the beauty star was hit by controversy after she posted a promotional image of herself on Twitter, in a cream-colored bra top and high ponytail, looking very contoured and very, very tan, prompting allegations that she had darkened her skin. Or that she was essentially wearing blackface.

The mum-of-two has now recognised there issue and has since revealed she has "learned" from the experience.

In an interview with the New York Times, the reality and social media star said she would "obviously never want to offend anyone".

Kim, who is married to rapper Kanye West, continued: "I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it."

She added she had the ‘'the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did" and said: "We made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos.

"We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it."

Kim’s KKW Beauty will be introduced on Wednesday (21 June) with just one product: the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, with a contour stick, a highlighter stick and a brush/sponge, all with dual ends. It will be sold exclusively at KKWBeauty.com in four shades for $48 each.