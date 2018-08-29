Kim Kardashian West has modelled bizarre temporary body modification implant jewellery.

The 37-year-old 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star posted a series of pictures and videos to her social media showing fans the future of fashion as she posed for snaps wearing an alien-like choker as part of an experimental concept called 'A. Human' from long-time Kardashian friend, and PR genius, Simon Huck.

The strange choker, which looks like it has grown out of Kim's neck, has an even more bizarre twist as the necklace flashed in the rhythm of her ''heartbeat''.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, the reality star said: ''My necklace glows like a heartbeat - it moves to the rhythm of my heartbeat.''

Kim isn't the only star to have tried out pieces from the fashion brand - which aims to challenge how people think about fashion by placing the emphasis on bodies rather than clothing - as her pal and 'Lip Sync Battle' host Chrissy Teigen also donned a strange accessory from the range.

Chrissy, 32, posted a video to her social media wearing body modification angel wings on her chest and her daughter Luna can be heard in the background saying ''I like it!''

'A. Human' is set to show its first collection during New York Fashion Week in September, with an interactive exhibition produced by Society of Spectacle and held on 48 Mercer Street.

Simon - who is the founder of Society of Spectacle - believes there is a ''taboo'' surrounding body modification, which is why he wanted to use the collection to paint it in a more positive light.

He said: ''We didn't want to root any of our modifications on the idea of existing insecurities or discomforts. A. Human is about the freedom to explore this world and live in this world in any way you choose.''