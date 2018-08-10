Kim Kardashian's life has been open for scrutiny for many years and that includes her romantic highs but also her romantic lows. One particular low came in the form of her 72 day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries - after a very lavish and expensive ceremony shown exclusively on the family reality show.

But now Kim has revealed she 'f**ked up' with Kris and that she was miserable when she was with him.

The 37-year-old star even went so far as to reveal after just two weeks of marriage to Kris, she deliberately hid her wedding ring hand when talking to future husband Kayne to avoid breaking his heart.

Reflecting on the short-lived marriage, Kim told radio personality Big Boy on Real 92.3: "You know, I fucked up and went a different direction and realised I fucked up pretty soon."

Now a mum-of-three, Kim married Kris, 33, in 2011 in a fairytale wedding. However, the couple’s marriage crumbled just two months later and their divorce was finalised in 2013.

She added: "I went to New York and started filming [Kourtney and Kim Take New York] and I was like, 'You’re right. I’m miserable'. I made the wrong decision."

Fast forward a few years and Kim is now married to Kayne, 41, is mum to North, five, Saint, two, and seven-month-old Chicargo and has had a complete style overhaul courtesy of her new fella.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also gave a small insight into an encounter she had with Kanye when she was only a couple of weeks married.

Recalling one particular moment, Kim told Big Boy: "So I am talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot so I am talking, and I just see [Kanye] looking at my ring and his face would just get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand."

Admitting that she knew Kanye had feelings for her, Kim said: "I caught onto that, yeah. We look back now, and I guess him and his best friend had a convo and he was like, 'Dude. We’re at a restaurant together. She just got married like two weeks ago'."