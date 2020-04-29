Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber and Karlie Kloss are to walk in a lockdown fashion show to raise money for the fashion industry's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fashion Unites will see a number of famous faces, including Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow and Irina Shayk, walk in what is being called the first ''self-filmed fashion show''.

It will be broadcasted on YouTube on Friday (01.05.20) at 4pm ET with models wearing clothes from their own wardrobes. They are to be styled remotely by CR Fashion Book's founder Carine Roitfeld and her team.

YouTube's Head of Fashion and Beauty Derek Blasberg is set to host.

Carine said: ''As we face times of great uncertainty, our support for one another is more important than ever. Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously confessed she has gone days without showering or brushing her hair while self-quarantining at home.

The 39-year-old star - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months, with husband Kanye West - admitted: ''My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on make-up twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together. It's not always glamorous. There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out.''