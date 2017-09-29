There’s baby fever in the Kardashian household which should make for a very interesting season 14 of the family’s hit show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In a recent trailer for the decade old reality TV show, Kim, the middle daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, appears to confirm to her younger sister Khloe she’s having another baby.

Kim Kardashian West is going to be a mother for the third time

Rumours have surrounded Kim and her husband, Kanye, that they are expecting their third child, and second daughter, through a surrogate who is due next January.

While the 36-year-old businesswoman has called speculation about the surrogate "super invasive", the rumours have persisted and it seems they were right all along.

In a clip for the newest season of the show, Kim is speaking to Khloe in a video call.

MORE: Armed Robber Sends Kim Kardashian An Apology Note

"What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim asks.

"The person's pregnant?" Khloe asks before Kim announces, "We're having a baby".

Kim and Kanye currently share four-year-old North and 21-month old baby Saint today.

The couple have previously spoken of problems during Kim’s two pregnancies and Kim has talked about surrogacy as the only other option.

MORE: Kim Kardashian Not Happy About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

She said: "After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option and now I feel like that's my reality.

"I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."

Kim and Kanye, 40, may not be the only pairing introducing a new baby into the Kardashian/Jenner household with Khloe, 33, rumoured to be pregnant with her first baby with her basketball boyfriend, Tristen Thompson.

In a shock revelation, the youngest of the five daughters of Kris Jenner, 20-year-old, Kylie is said to be expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.