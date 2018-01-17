It feels like fans have been waiting for the longest time but now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced that their third child has finally been born. Now everyone's eager to find out what unusual name they are going to pull out of the bag for her.

Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Gala

Kim revealed that the baby was born a little after midnight on Monday (January 15th 2018) weighing in at 7lbs 6oz. 'She's Here!' She captioned the post on her website to announce the news. 'We're so in love.'

'Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl', she wrote. 'We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.'

The couple first announced that they were about to have their third baby via surrogate in June 2017. The decision came after weighing up the dangers about a third natural birth for Kim, who ultimately accepted that it would be unsafe to attempt a third pregnancy herself given her past problems.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star suffered from placenta accreta during the births of her 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint, meaning that parts of her placenta remaing firmly attached to her uterine wall after birth which need to be removed through surgery.

They reportedly hired their surrogate through an agency, paying $45,000 for the service. Meanwhile, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first child this year with partner Tristan Thompson. Plus, while the family refuse to confirm the rumours, Kylie Jenner is also thought to be either heavily pregnant with her own child, or have very recently given birth.