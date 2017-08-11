Kim Kardashian has been hitting back at the mommy-shamers once again, this time defending a recent picture of her son Saint in a baby car seat that her followers said was facing the wrong way.

On Thursday (August 10th), the 36 year old ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star hit back at the trolls via a video on her official website, addressing some of the recent attacks directed at her about the way she parents her two children, four year old daughter North and 20 month old son Saint.

In particular, one photo got the critics’ tongues wagging, of Saint strapped in his car seat that she posted on Facebook. Many people immediately jumped on the image, saying that her baby should have been rear-facing. The American Academy of Paediatrics advises parents to keep toddlers in rear-facing seats until they are 2 years old, or are 40 inches tall and weigh 40 pounds.

“What people didn’t know is that Saint is now the weight and height requirement to sit forward-facing,” Kardashian said, defending herself. “Saint actually weighs more than North, if that is believable.”

Other recent attacks have criticised Kim for trying to make her daughter North’s life into some kind of social media brand.

“I love her experiencing my life and what goes on. But I also love her having such a childhood life,” the entrepreneur and model responded to the jibes about her parenting of her daughter. “Whatever she wants to do I’ll support that. No matter what it is.”

Recently, she had to defend herself over a perfectly harmless picture of North, whom she had dressed in an outfit made to look like a corset - such is the scrutiny she comes under.

However, she did admit that Saint’s diaper bag was an extremely extravagant purchase - valued at $23,000!

“It was my first Birkin bag that I ever bought and you would never really buy that huge size,” she said. “But that’s all they had and I just wanted one so badly. I’d saved and saved and that’s all they had and I took it and I could never use it. When I got pregnant I was like, ‘Perfect, I’ll use this as a diaper bag’.”

