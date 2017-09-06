It's been confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate is carrying their third child, and he or she is due to arrive into the world in January. It's their second winter baby, and first that won't be carried by the reality star herself.

Kim Kardashian at NBC Upfront event

The 36-year-old mother of two was desperate to expand her family, but was warned by doctors against a pregnancy due to suffering the dangerous condition of placenta accreta during the births of North, 4, and Saint, almost 2. Thus, she decided on enlisting a surrogate mother to carry her third baby.

'The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate', a source told People. 'Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.'

'They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born.'

It might seem extreme to order another woman around in regards to her health routine, but Kim is paying her a massive $45K for the privilege. The couple have allegedly cited that the surrogate abstain from smoking, drinking, doing drugs, using hot tubs, dying her hair and eating raw fish. All things we imagine she's been surviving quite happily without for the past five months.

More: Kim Kardashian thinks North West could do better than Trump

Earlier this year it was alleged that the pregnant candidate was a mother in her mid-20s from San Diego and was referred by an agency which has cost Kim and Kanye $68,850.