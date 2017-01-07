Kim Kardashian has opened up for the first time about her Paris robbery ordeal.

In a promo clip for the new series of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, which returns to E! in March, Kim is seen crying as she recalls the terrifying incident to sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kim says with tears streaming down her face. ”There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

In October, Kim was held at gunpoint, bound and gagged, by a group of masked men, while staying in a hotel in Paris. The reality star is yet to open up publicly about the ordeal.

The promo clip also shows Kim reacting to the news that her husband Kanye West had been taken to hospital. "Don't scare me, please. What's going on?" Kim is shown saying during a phone call. "I think he really needs me, and I have to get home,” she later adds.

But despite their hard times, the family show that they always stay strong for another. "We're so close," Kim is heard saying. "We feel each other's pain.” Khloe adds: “We love spending time with one another."

Meanwhile this week Kim has returned to social media, with her first posts since the Paris robbery. But although she might be ready to reemerge into the spotlight, the 36-year-old will be on a much slower schedule than before.

“She does seem ready now though to tackle more work,” a source told People magazine. “She will still be on a much slower schedule than before the robbery. She is carefully choosing work events and projects that she wants to focus on for the next few months.

“She will definitely not go back to overloading her schedule again any time soon,” the source added. “She seems to have find a much better life balance. And it seems to make her much happier.”