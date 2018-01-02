It's been a worrying last few days for this reality TV family as it's revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were forced to rush their young son Saint to hospital last week when it was discovered that he was suffering with a bout of pneumonia.

Kim Kardashian at the 2017 LACMA Gala

The 2-year-old was sent to an LA clinic for treatment on Thursday (December 28th 2017) according to TMZ, but only ended up staying for two nights - with his parents by his side - before he returned home the following Saturday.

The disease can be caused by either a viral or a bacterial infection in the lungs with symptoms that include a cough, a fever and chest pain. Unlike your average Winter cold, however, severe pneumonia can be fatal - particularly for the very young or the very old.

Nevertheless, Saint is apparently 'doing well' after his nasty and thankfully brief illness, which is just as well because their newest addition to the family is set to arrive later this month, with their surrogate ready to give birth to their second daughter any day now according to multiple sources.

The Kardashians could really do without the complications of an ill toddler to deal with at the same time. Hopefully, their 4-year-old daughter North doesn't come down with anything in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kim's younger sister Kylie Jenner has still not confirmed that she is pregnant, despite rather a lot of evidence suggesting so and some sources even suggesting her baby could be born as early as February. Khloe Kardashian finally dropped her pregnancy bombshell officially in the last week of December, confessing that she is already six months along.

More: Kim Kardashian's Twitter post is rated the US top statistic

Let's hope they manage to stay healthy as they battle through this new chapter in their lives, as if indeed both sisters are expecting, it will be both their first ever pregnancies.