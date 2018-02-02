Kim Kardashian showed that she has a long memory and listed her haters among those she was planning to gift a bottle of her new perfume for Valentine's Day. The names may have been among those of her friends, but it was very clear which ones were the ones who most wronged her.

Kim Kardashian at the 2017 LACMA Gala

The reality star is sending a bottle of her limited edition KIMOJI Heart fragrances to her best friends, family and biggest haters this February, listing her biggest feuds in green post-it notes on her Instagram stories this week.

'I'm gonna send one to my lovers, my haters, to everyone I can think of, because it's Valentine's Day after all', she wrote. Here's a run down of why all those 12 'haters' made the list...

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2017 Jingle Ball

1. Sarah Michelle Gellar - In March 2014, the 'Buffy' star Tweeted her disapproval that Kim and Kanye had been chosen as the April cover models for US Vogue. 'Well... I guess I'm cancelling my Vogue subscription. Who is with me???' She wrote.

Piers Morgan at the Eddie the Eagle premiere

2. Piers Morgan - Where do we start? He's got a lot to say against the Kardashians and therefore became the only male to make this list, particularly after her fully naked selfie on Twitter. 'You've become a mother again, you're in your mid to late 30s, it's your third child', he said on 'Good Morning Britain'. 'I know what I'll do, I'll put a big topless photo of myself on social media.' He was also quick to announce his 'pride' at making the list on Twitter.

Janice Dickinson at Larry King's 60th Broadcasting Anniversary Event

3. Janice Dickinson - Never one to mince her words, the brutally honest Janice Dickinson expressed her disdain in December 2016 during a TV interview, criticising - among other things - Kim and her sisters' bodies. 'Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue, which made me want to vomit. It was crazy', she said. 'They're not models! They're reality TV stars! You know, modeling is extremely hard work, you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion.'

Naya Rivera at the Point Honors Dinner Gala

4. Naya Rivera - After Kim's controversial naked Paper magazine photos, the 'Glee' star attempted to shame her by commenting her thoughts on a picture that Kim posted on Instagram from the shoot. 'I normally don't. But... you're someone's mother', she said, prompting quite the backlash from Kim's fans.

Chloe Grace Moretz at the TrevorLive Fundraiser Gala 2016

5. Chloe Grace Moretz - Not even this Hollywood sweetheart is safe from Kim's wrath. She famously took issue with her naked selfie, reminding her 'how important setting goals are for young women' when it comes to 'teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies'. Of course, Kim's response was a little less tactful: 'Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is.' Ouch!

Blac Chyna out for dinner at the Beverly Wilshere Hotel

6. Blac Chyna - This is a complicated one. Kim and Blac were good friends before the latter got together with Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, but even before their biter split things started going down hill - particularly when the Kardashians blocked the model from trademarking her would-be married name 'Angela Renée Kardashian'. Only this month was Blac Chyna's lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner thrown out, after she claimed they sabotaged her E! reality show 'Rob & Chyna'.

Pink at the 2018 Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala

7. Pink - Another one to criticise Kim's nude selfie, although it was a little less direct. She Tweeted: 'Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their 'magic' that they were born with, that only they possess. It may not ever bring you as much 'attention' or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your t**s and a**, but women like you don't need that kind of 'attention'.'

Taylor Swift at the 2016 Met Gala

8. Taylor Swift - Again, where do we start? The difference here is that the feud was between Kim's husband Kanye West and Taylor, though Kim took issue with Taylor's denial that she approved Kanye's controversial lyrics for the song 'Famous'. She slammed Taylor for 'playing the victim' and branded her a 'snake' - which has since become Taylor's new symbol.

Bette Midler at the 2017 Tony Awards

9. Bette Midler - Another nude selfie hater, though this was probably the shadiest comment of them all. 'Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today', she wrote. 'If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera.'

Chelsea Handler at the International Women's Media Foundation 2017

10. Chelsea Handler - The talk show host has always made fun of the Kardashians, but she still seemed to be pals with Khloe; the latter even appearing on 'Chelsea Lately' and 'Chelsea Does'. However, even Khloe's sense of humour can only be pushed so far, and she looked all too serious when she called Chelsea a 'b***h' on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

Sharon Osbourne snapped getting into her car

11. Sharon Osbourne - Sharon has never enjoyed Kim's nude or semi-nude social media posts, and slammed those who branded her a feminist. 'If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho', she told the Daily Telegraph just last year. 'And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.'

Wendy Williams at the Empire State Building

12. Wendy Williams - Probably the most recent cut of beef, Wendy voiced her exasperation with the half-nude pics this week with a rather harsh comment about Kim's relationship. 'It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you', she said. 'It's clear to me that you're desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.'