Kim Kardashian has announced plans for her own make-up business, risking the possibility of a bust-up in the family by treading on her sister Kylie Jenner’s toes.

19 year old Kylie has for a long time been the cosmetic specialist in the Kardashian clan, launching her own make-up line Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

However, it now appears that Kim is eyeing up a slice of her half-sister’s success, and the 36 year old mother of two has been teasing the date June 21st via her Instagram page this week that was adorned with a splash of colour.

Kylie Jenner may have something to say about Kim's latest business venture

Funnily enough, the shade Kim used for this seemed to be almost exactly the same as the one her younger sister used in the collaboration lip kit line she made with Kim recently.

Officially, while Kylie says she’s “proud” of Kim, an inside source thinks otherwise, according to HollywoodLife. “Kylie does worry that her big sister will come in and takeover,” a source said. “She likes that Kim is copying her but wants her to stay in her own lane.”

Kim already heads up a pretty impressive empire of business dealings, including her own fashion range, fragrance and even a customised emoji collection. While the current make-up line makes logical sense, some feel that Kylie beat her to the punch fair and square and that she should stay out of it.

Kylie’s fans were soon quick to call out Kim and stand in defence of their idol. “What does it feel like stealing ideas from your lil sister?” one social media user asked.

Another fan added: “Great timing right…as soon as Kylie announces her Vacation edition bundle – really?” Another said: “Kylie did it first and it's pretty sad what you have to do to stay relevant, trying to take attention away from @kyliecosmetics…”

