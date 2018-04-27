Kim Kardashian has responded to criticisms over the design of the bottle for her new fragrance, KKW Body, after many pointed out its similarity to that of Jean Paul Gautier’s famous Classique perfume that also comes in the shape of a torso.

The 37 year old reality star and entrepreneur went viral earlier this week after she revealed the process for designed the new bottle, which involved stripping off and taking a cast of her body from her neck down to the top of her thighs, and which she revealed on Instagram.

However, people were quick to point out the obvious similarity between hers and the classic JPG fragrance from 1993.

“@kimkardashian why can’t you find something new ??? Why copy????,” one irate user wrote in response to Kardashian’s picture.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

Indeed, the official Gautier Instagram account couldn’t resist a quick troll themselves, writing alongside a pic of their Classique bottle: “Keeping up with the fragrance’s news! #Classique #JeanPaulGaultier #KKW.”

More: Kanye West’s weird tweets set off Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen

Kim, though, has come out to defend the design, not denying that her KKW Body bottle was similar, but saying that her actual inspiration was a statue.

“Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle,” Kardashian told Cosmopolitan on Thursday (April 26th) when quizzed on the similarities. “It's iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mould, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles.”

A post shared by Jean Paul Gaultier (@jpgaultierofficial) on Apr 26, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

KKW Body will launch formally on April 30th, but she gave a quick preview of it earlier this week, cryptically saying that it smells like ‘gold’.

“It’s really cool,” she told Business of Fashion. “The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a colour and something that’s just luminous.”

More: Kanye West’s birthday present for Kim Kardashian has already made her $23k