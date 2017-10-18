Celebrity blogger and former Celeb BB contestant, Perez Hilton, has revealed Kim Kardashian "hates" that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is bigger than her now. Hilton met up with the mum-of-two earlier this month and has spilled the beans on what Kim allegedly said to him.

The two sisters, who are believed to be both expecting new additions to their already large clan next year, are a fierce force on the social media scene but Perez claims the younger sibling has "zero personality" next to Kim.

The 39-year-old said: "I ran into Kim last month at a party and I think she’s finding it really hard that Kylie’s the bigger star now.

"It’s hilarious because Kylie has zero personality - people are just obsessed with her plastic surgery.

"She’s messing with her face because she’s empty on the inside.

"I reckon she’s also having a baby now for the same reason."

Although Kylie, 20, has yet to confirm her pregnancy, fans have been going wild with speculation.

Her older sister, Kim, 36, has already confirmed she and rapper husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via a surrogate in January next year.

The pair are already parents to North, 4, and 18-month-old, Saint.

The surrogate was spotted for the first time earlier this month with a source saying: "The entire family is over the moon.

"Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye."

And in a style only the reality TV family of the decade can pull off, third sister Khloe Kardashian is reportedly also pregnant with her first child with basketball boyfriend Tristen Thompson. She is, however, yet to confirm the rumours.