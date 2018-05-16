Kim Kardashian has removed a controversial Instagram post in which she promoted a new lollipop brand that acts as an appetite suppressant, following a backlash from fans.

Giving the product a plug on Tuesday (May 15th) to her 111 million followers on Instagram, she captioned the shot: “#ad You guys… @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal. They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some… you need to do it quick! #suckit.”

Made by Flat Tummy Co., the company’s marketing material says that the new 35-calorie sweet contains an active ingredient called Satiereal, a plant-based extract that prevents hunger pangs.

Kim Kardashian deleted the post after angering fans

Quickly, fans replied to her post asking her to take it down, angry that she was indirectly promoting eating disorders to impressionable fans.

“It’s not a bad thing to be hungry or to eat!!” one fan wrote to the 37 year old mom-preneur. “Stuff like this was so personally damaging when I was younger I hate that disorder eating is still being promoted. Delete this @KimKardashian.”

“Delete the post, apologise, donate some of your $175 million to an eating disorder charity. it's the least you can do @KimKardashian,” another wrote. “Disappointed to see such a post from such an influential media icon. Eating isn’t shameful, our bodies aren’t shameful. We deserve better,” said another.

Television presenter Jameela Jamil was also among those to hit back vociferously at Kardashian’s advert, telling her to “have something to say about your life at the end, other than 'I had a flat stomach'.”

“No. F*** off. No,” Jamil wrote. “You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

