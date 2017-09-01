Kim Kardashian hasn't been distinctly clear about what she thinks of President Donald Trump since he took office, but now she finally confesses in a new interview that she thinks her daughter is better qualified for the job. Can't say we disagree with her either.

Kim Kardashian at NBC Universal Upfront event

The reality star is adamant that her 4-year-old daughter North West would be a much better politician than the Donald Trump, because she feels that progress is going backwards in her country. As much as she tends to remain quiet about political issues, there are some things she just can't ignore.

'Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter would be better', she said in the September cover issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. 'We've worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing.'

It feels like Kim has been bursting to express some of her anger about what's going on in the White House, but she also doesn't want to hurt her many fans who are Trump supporters - which is perfectly understandable.

'Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues', she continued. 'You have to be really careful about what you say because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful. I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings.'

Meanwhile, she fails to address her own husband Kanye West's previous support of the president that was made clear during his bizarre rant on stage last year. Given that he was hospitalised with mental health issues some weeks later, that probably tells us all we need to know. Plus, he's retracted his support following some of Trump's more controversial policies.