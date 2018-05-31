The world is in a state of disbelief after Kim Kardashian went to the White House this week to discuss reform of the American prison system with president Donald Trump, and specifically to lobby for the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson.

The 37 year old model and entrepreneur is a rather surprising choice for justice system reform advocacy, and nobody quite knows how she managed to secure the meeting, but Kardashian seems to have made some serious progress on the issue of a pardon for Johnson, a 63 year old great-grandmother from Tennessee who has been behind bars on a life sentence since 1996 for a first-time offence.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon,” Kardashian tweeted after their meeting in the Oval Office. “It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.”

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she - and so many like her - will get a second chance at life,” she added.

Reaction on social media to the meeting was mixed, with some praising Kardashian for putting the wheels in motion regarding Johnson’s case – even if she did see a TV section on her ordeal by chance – but many deriding how life-long prison reform campaigners haven’t been able to meet with Trump.

It comes a few weeks after Kardashian’s wife, hip-hop megastar Kanye West, sparked huge controversy by showing support for the 45th president, wearing one of his campaign ‘Make America Great Again’ caps and tweeting in praise of him.

“He is my brother,” he wrote on his return to the microblogging platform earlier in April. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

