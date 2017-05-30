The Kardashian clan has publicly addressed the furore over Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad for the first time since it was pulled, with Kim Kardashian saying that her half-sister “felt awful” about her involvement with it.

Drinks giant Pepsi took their advertisement campaign off the air back in April this year, following a huge outcry over what many described as its insensitivity regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. In it, 21 year old Jenner is seen creating peace and unity between demonstrators and police by handing a can of Pepsi to a cop, in scenes reminiscent of the civil rights movement.

Kim Kardashian spoke about Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad

“She totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it. She just wants to move on from it,” Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian explained to Andy Cohen when she appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Sunday night (May 28th).

“I think any time someone does anything, they don't have bad intentions of doing it a certain way,” Kim continued. “Especially Kendall. She's so sensitive. She would never mean for anybody to perceive things in a negative way.”

Kim said that she didn’t actually see the advert itself until the backlash had already gotten under way, with famous faces such as Madonna and Lena Dunham – not to mention Martin Luther King. Jr’s daughter Bernice – condemning the tone-deaf nature of the campaign.

“I didn't see it until it had already got all the attention,” she said. “And so I obviously had a different perspective when everyone's already saying something. I was travelling and landed and saw it all on social media.”

Pepsi removed and discontinued the ad campaign the day after it was released, apologising for having “missed the mark” with the clip.

