After months of speculation about whether they would be able to have more children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a surrogate mother to carry their third baby, multiple new reports suggest.

According to the American gossip site TMZ, the power couple has made a deal with an unnamed surrogate via an agency in order to add to their family of four. They already have two kids – daughter North, who recently turned four, and 17 month old son Saint.

As part of the alleged deal, the surrogate will have to abide by a strict regimen during the pregnancy, if successful, so that the baby is born as healthily as possible.

This apparently includes: restricting sexual activity in the weeks leading up to the birth and three weeks after embryo implantation, staying away from cat litter, and being banned from hot tubs and saunas. The surrogate will also not be allowed to dye their hair or eat raw fish, and will only be permitted to intake one caffeinated drink per day.

In return for her services, the woman who will be carrying the new addition to the Kardashian-West family will receive a lucrative paycheque adding up to $113,000 (or £90,000) across the pregnancy.

On her reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, 36 year old Kim has for a long time been explicit about her need for a surrogate if she’s to have more children. Toward the end of her last pregnancy, she had been warned by her doctors against carrying another baby because she suffers from placenta accreta – a painful condition that means the placenta cannot easily detach at birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” she wrote on her blog at the end of 2015, just before Saint was born.

Kardashian was, of course, the victim of a brutal robbery at her Paris apartment back in October 2016, when she was tied up and threatened with a gun. The trauma of this experience, apparently, has only made her yearning for more children greater.

“I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” Kardashian told ‘KUWTK’ show recently. “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be okay if I wasn’t here.”

