Kim Kardashian may be celebrating her third wedding anniversary with her husband Kanye West, but she’s spoken on a rare occasion about her failed second marriage to Kris Humphries, admitting that she knew that it was virtually doomed from the start.

The 36 year old reality star appeared on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Sunday night (May 28th), and told the host that very soon after she married the basketball player in August 2011, she realised she had done so for the wrong reasons, figuring out on the honeymoon that she’d made a mistake.

Kim Kardashian with ex-husband Kris Humphries in 2011

“I just thought, ‘Holy s***, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married’,” she explained to Cohen. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

Indeed, just 72 days after she tied the knot with Humphries at a private estate in Montecito, California – which was televised as a special episode – a then 31 year old Kardashian filed for divorce.

More: What’s the real reason Kanye skipped the Met Gala?

Before marrying Humphries, Kim was wedded to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 before filing for divorce in 2003, crediting that split to emotional and physical abuse on his part.

In 2014, just a year after she formally split from 32 year old Humphries, Kim tied the knot with her current husband Kanye West, with whom she has two children, three year old daughter North and one year old son Saint.

Elsewhere in her appearance, playing one of Cohen’s trademark games ‘Plead The Fifth’, she spoke about her step-sister Kylie Jenner’s recent split with rapper Tyga.

“It doesn’t mean he’s a bad person at all. I just think that sometimes people… and what was great was that it was so easy, that split. There has not been any drama with her,” she said, deciding to spill rather than exercise her one occasion to stay quiet according to the rules of the game.

More: Kim Kardashian emotionally opens up about armed robbery to Ellen DeGeneres