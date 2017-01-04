Kim Kardashian has finally returned to social media, and she has one message for her fans, family.

The 36-year-old reality star has been absent from social media since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October. Since then Kim and husband Kanye West have been plagued by divorce rumours, especially after the rapper’s hospitalisation in November.

On twitter Kim shared an adorable two minute long video, showing herself and Kanye and their two children North and Saint. The clip contains never-seen-before footage of the couple at home, as well as backstage at Kanye’s Madison Square Garden concert.

Then on Instagram Kim shared a sweet snap of the four of them together, simply captioned ‘family’. The last time Kim had posted on any of her social media accounts was just before her robbery in Paris, when she shared looks from her fashion week shows.

Just last week Kanye had shared a family snap on his twitter account, showing himself and Kim, along with North and Saint at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party. The post came after it was rumoured Kim had told Kanye to stay away from the party.

Kim is still yet to make an official public appearance since the robbery, having cancelled her planned outing to the Snowflake Ball in November after Kanye was rushed to hospital. However later this month she is scheduled to appear at a make-up masterclass alongside Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai. Tickets for the event cost between $528.48 to $1,667.94.