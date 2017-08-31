Kim Kardashian has revealed her true feelings about Donald Trump -and let’s just says she’s not a fan of the POTUS.

The reality star hasn’t spoken much about Trump since he took office in January, despite her husband Kanye West previously expressing his support for the President and even meeting him at Trump Tower.

But it seems Kim doesn’t share her husband’s views and told Harper's Bazaar Arabia that her four-year-old daughter North could do a better job at running the country.

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Arabia (@harpersbazaararabia) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

“Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better,” Kim told the magazine.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing.

“Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic,” she continued.

More: North West Reveals That She Loves Daddy Kanye West's Music

Kim went on to say the world was now “scary” with Trump in power and “when you did feel safe at home…you just don’t feel safe any more.”

The 36-year-old also threw some subtle shade when she was asked if she follows Trump on Twitter. “I do not,” Kim answered. “I follow Obama though.”

For the Harper's Bazaar Arabia cover shoot Kim channelled one of her ultimate icons, Cher, appearing with long, straight, dark hair and in a Bob Mackie dress.

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kim said of the legendary singer. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”