Kim Kardashian is on the defence again, after social media criticised her for dressing her young daughter North in what appeared to be a corset, but in fact wasn’t.

The 36 year old reality star came in for a pasting when she was pictured walking around New York City this week with her four year old daughter wearing a loose-fitting orange dress which had a white part around the top with laces, which many took to mean she was wearing a corset.

Picking up on the critical comments, Kim took to Twitter on Thursday morning (July 13th) in a video message to explain to her fans that it was just a design, and wasn’t actually the old-fashioned garment to make women appear slimmer with an ‘hourglass’ figure.

Kim Kardashian did not actually put her daughter in a corset, people!

“This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front,” she said. “So I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset.”

In another tweet she said: “I would never put my daughter in a corset! Relax it’s a dress I bought that is fabric that laces up and looks like a corset!”

More: Kim Kardashian responds to criticism over her promotional images for her new beauty range

It’s the second time in as many days that Kardashian has taken to social media to defend herself, after she had to deny accusations of drug use when she took a Snapchat selfie with suspicious-looking white dust on a table behind her.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

This was in fact true, as TMZ observed that Kardashian took her daughter to the candy emporium in New York City over the weekend, as evidence by her Instagram.

More: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a surrogate to have their third baby