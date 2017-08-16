Just like anybody else, the Kardashians are not immune to the odd case of foot in mouth syndrome, and Kim Kardashian proved as much when she made the unfortunate mistake of defending fellow make-up extraordinaire Jeffree Star by bringing up past allegations of racism against him.

The 36-year-old reality star has just launched her own powder contour kit for her KKW cosmetics line and, pretty soon, online make-up guru and beauty businessman Jeffree Star weighed in with his thoughts on the product. Essentially, he hated Kim's swatches and went on to give his honest and professional opinion.

Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk', he wrote on Twitter. 'I'm never a fan of finger swatches so I'll have to try the KKW Beauty on my face for a final verdict but... doesn't look great so far.'

Naturally, all the die-hard Kim Kardashian fans out there took the negative feedback EXTREMELY badly, even bringing up his scandalous past which included accusations of racism - something that he has since apologised for. It prompted Kim to post a video on Snapchat urging her fans to 'get off his ass' and insisting that she welcomes honest comments.

'I see you being so petty bringing up things in his past where he was negative, but he's also apologized for those things', she said. 'I get it's a serious deal if you say racial things but I do believe in people changing. People that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept that people change and move on.

Her fanbase snapped back with her suggestion to 'move on', clearly angry that she was dismissing his past indiscretion as something that ought to be forgotten despite racism affecting so many people in the world in a serious way. Hence she was forced to post another video apologising and clarifying her comments.

'So I really wanted to apologize to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I really didn't know enough about', she said. 'I just don't really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really, really, really am sorry. From the bottom of my heart, I've always been about positivity and I've never been a negative person, so my whole thing was: 'Hey guys, I don't want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let's just move forward - let's be positive and move past this.''

Meanwhile, Jeffree Star is still getting an onslaught of abusive messages, while he's urging his followers to start talking about more important things like the state of the country right now.