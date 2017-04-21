A candle bearing the image of Kim as the Virgin Mary angered her Christian fans.
Kim Kardashian has angered many of her Christian fans with her latest set of customised ‘Kimoji’, by depicting herself as the Virgin Mary in one of the images.
The 36 year old reality star appears in a version of the traditional depiction of the mother of Jesus on a candle, with calm face and headdress. The image, posted initially via Kim’s Snapchat, is part of a new merchandise range she’s planning for 2017.
However, many Catholic fans immediately pounced on the image and called Kardashian out for disrespecting their religious beliefs for the sake of consumerism.
Kim Kardashian's 'kimoji' are causing a stir
“This is a disgrace you're trying to make money from our faith. No you aren't a virgin no Kanye is not a god. Are you trying to start your own religion? 100% disrespect,” one irate fan commented.
“Kim how dare you, you are claiming yourself as a Christian but yet you're comparing yourself to our Virgin Mother Mary,” another thundered, with a third writing “you won't see this now but your day is coming when you'll be judged.”
More: Kim Kardashian reveals she felt a “sense of responsibility” over husband Kanye’s breakdown
Furthermore, the highly coloured and detailed image blurs in a psychedelic fashion, which many felt was designed to acknowledge ‘420’ or ‘Weed Day’ in support of legalisation of marijuana on Thursday (April 20th), the same day that Kardashian posted the picture.
Kardashian had also caused outrage earlier this week by crediting her six-pound weight loss to what she described as the “flu diet” ahead of the Met Ball in New York that’s coming up in a few weeks’ time.
“The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown,” she wrote, but many felt that making light of a potentially deadly illness was insensitive.
More: Katy Perry accused of “cultural misappropriation” after posting picture of Hindu goddess on Instagram
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...