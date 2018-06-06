Kim Kardashian has revealed that she “screamed” and “cried” in reaction to hearing about her husband Kanye West’s much-publicised comments on slavery earlier this year.

The 40 year old rap megastar, who released his brand new album ye at the end of last week, said last month in a controversial interview with TMZ that the centuries-long enslavement of African-Americans was “a choice”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Tuesday night (June 5th), 37 year old Kim was asked about the fall-out from that moment, explaining that she was left distressed by her husband’s comments but that they “have different views at times”.

“Did I scream about it? Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah.”

Kim Kardashian was left upset and angry following her husband's comments

Kanye had told gossip outlet TMZ: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice”.

He then proceeded to discuss the backlash from it on ‘Wouldn’t Leave’, a track from his new album, with lyrics that included: “My wife callin', screamin', say 'we 'bout to lose it all' / Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe.”

“That's not stuff we put on social media, but we have those moments that that was the one song that he didn't really play for me until last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me.”

The mother of three, who welcomed their most recent child via surrogate at the end of 2017, continued by saying that Kanye’s comments sometimes get taken out of context.

“He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don't see the context behind it, but I always know his heart, so I'm glad that it was really well-received… I know what he really means when he says something and I know people will too at some point.”

