On the second anniversary of Kim Kardashian’s terrifying experience at the hands of armed robbers who raided her Paris apartment for millions of dollars of jewellery, the reality star’s insurance company is now suing her former bodyguard for failing to protect her.

TMZ reported on Wednesday night (October 3rd), the Kardashian/Jenner family’s former bodyguard Pascal Duvier, along with his protection company Protect Security, is being sued by AIG (American International Group).

Court papers indicate that Duvier is potentially on the hook for $6,116,067 - the same amount the insurance company paid Kardashian for the stolen jewellery of which she was robbed at gunpoint back on October 3rd, 2016 at the No Address Hotel.

Kim Kardashian's bodyguard is being sued over the Paris robbery

The suit also claims that Duvier and “negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of” Kardashian and the hotel, and that he “should have known that they were required to protect, secure, monitor, inspect, and/or survey… using the skill and care reasonably expected of those in this industry.”

The report came precisely two years after the incident, which occurred when Kardashian and the rest of the clan were in Paris for Fashion Week.

The police report emerged in January 2017, in which the 37 year old reality star said she was grabbed by mask intruders and tied up with plastic cables and duct tape.

One month after the robbery, Duvier quit as the family’s security chief.

“Pascal no longer works for Kim and Kanye, but he wasn’t fired. He instead reassigned himself to another family for professional reasons. Pascal thought that he did let down Kim and didn’t do his job properly in Paris. They all agreed that it was better for Kim and Kanye to hire a completely new security team,” a source said at the time.

