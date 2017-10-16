Kim Kardashian might have one of the most desirable figures in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have her insecurities. Popularising curves means she's under constant scrutiny, and every story about with accompanying paparazzi shots are making her feel seriously paranoid about her body.

Kim Kardashian out and about in New York

Nobody deserves to be body-shamed, not even celebrities. The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has given birth to two children and works hard to maintain her body shape, but that doesn't stop the media publishing unflattering images of her and encouraging people to comment on them.

The pinnacle of these problems came when unedited bikini shots of her during a trip to Mexico came out in April. Her body was still to die for, but people were quick to put the focus on the normal amount of cellulite she was sporting. Naturally, it made her pretty terrified to attend the Met Gala soon after.

She admitted during Sunday's episode of her show that she felt like she 'was about to throw up' and 'totally had a freakout' regarding her attendance to the event, because of how the photos affected her.

'When will they stop with this story?' She said. 'You definitely get a thick skin once you have been through it a lot, but pictures just keep coming up every day and they just won't let it go. I know I can handle anything and everything, and if I can't handle it, who can?'

She reveals that it's gotten to a point where she'd rather stay at home. 'I just am in the house so much that I get so freaked out if anyone like, looks at me', she adds. '[It's a] full phobia - I freak out about everything. Why do I subject myself to being seen? Why don't I just stay at home?'

Meanwhile, sister Khloe was quick to jump to her defence. 'Kim looked absolutely amazing at the Met Ball', she said, 'but it seems like the Mexico pictures are just never-ending and it's just making her think about Paris again, [when she] was mocked and made fun of.'

Her sisters and best friend Jonathan Cheban have since decided to team up and encourage her to disable her social media apps so she can forget about her insecurities for a while.