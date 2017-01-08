Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are starting 2017 by mending fences, after being pictured visiting the home of former friends Beyonce and Jay Z.

The two couples were thought to have been close friends until November, when Kanye called out Jay in an onstage rant, days before he was hospitalised. During the rant Kanye had accused Jay of not supporting him and his wife following Kim’s Paris robbery ordeal.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly visited Beyonce and Jay Z

According to X17 Online, Kim and Kanye attended the 5th birthday party of Jay and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy. The couple flew solo, leaving children Saint and North West at home.

Kanye is said to have been at his office all day and picked up Kim from the ‘KUWTK’ studio before driving to Jay and Beyonce’s Holmby Hills residence. Kim was pictured dressed-down in an oversized red check shirt and grey sweatpants.

On November 19th Kanye had ended a concert in Sacramento early, after he called out Jay Z for not contacting him following Kim’s robbery.

“Jay Z — call me, bruh,” he said. “You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

Kanye also accused Beyonce of refusing to perform at the VMAs unless she won Video of the Year over his ‘Famous’ video and Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’. Two days later Kanye was hospitalised, reportedly suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.