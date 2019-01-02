Reality TV Queen Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are reported to be expanding their brood to four after it was revealed the surrogate who delivered their 11-month-old daughter is pregnant again. The new baby is believed to be a boy and due in May.

USWeekly has reported that the power couple - who are parents to baby Chicago, three-year-old, Saint and five-year-old, North - had one more fertilised embryo left and decided to add to their family.

Kim gave birth to the couple's first two children but was warned by doctors she would be unable to carry anymore.

The mum-of-three suffered from health issues in her pregnancies with preeclampsia and placenta accreta.

Speaking previously about surrogacy as an option, the 38-year-old said, after a rocky start, she would now recommend it to anyone.

She said: "The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.

"I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'Okay, this is the best decision I ever made'.

"It’s a game changer, having to not go through every few hours. I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby."

Kim - who married Kanye, 41, in 2014 - kept the identity of her surrogate private, but fans got their first look at the woman who carried Chicago, named Lorena, in the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim first announced in December 2017 that she was using a surrogate on her family's reality show. She was shown anxiously waiting while the woman tried to get pregnant and later explained how they had no choice but to turn to surrogacy to add a sibling for Saint and North.

She said: "Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to carry my own babies."