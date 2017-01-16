The details of Kim Kardashian’s headline-grabbing armed robbery she suffered in Paris have been made public for the first time, in a police report obtained by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

According to the paper, the 36 year old reality TV star’s account of the crime was recorded at 4:30 am on October 3rd – less than two hours after it had been committed, when Kim escaped her restraints and called for help.

The robbery took place at the No Address Hotel, where she and her sisters were staying during Paris Fashion Week. Masked gunmen tied her up, threatened her and made off with millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery – including a $4 million ring.

Kim Kardashian's account to police of the armed robbery she suffered in Paris has gone public

She had been alone in the room, with her sister Kourtney having left to go on a night out earlier. The account is translated to English from French that had been translated from English in the first place.

“I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’” the report says. “No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up.”

She opened the door to the men because they had police clothes on. However, she realised what was happening when one had a ski mask on.

“It’s the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me,” she said, according to the report. “He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It’s worth 4 million dollars. … I told him that I didn’t know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring.”

"They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs… I think they robbed me of five million dollars. Then they left on the run.”

However, what’s interesting is that Kardashian doesn’t appear to believe the perps were professional thieves. “I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up,” she continues.

Police continue to investigate the robbery, with 15 men having been arrested in a series of raids conducted earlier in January.

