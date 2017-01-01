Kim Kardashian has by far one of the most desirable figures in showbiz, and she sure knows how to dress her curves. This year alone she's rocked a number of incredible looks, breaking down barriers and setting trends like no-one else. A fashion legend if ever we saw one.

Her hairstyles have ranged from beach-style waves to straight and slicked back (a style copied by most of her sisters) and even platinum blonde (though that was extremely short-lived), while her make-up has been the most popularly requested look for most make-up artists. She is famous for popularising the 'contour and highlight' make-up techniques among women - techniques that were previously almost exclusively used in the drag scene.

When it comes to her outfits, she is all about tight fitting articles to show of her famous hourglass figure. She almost always opts for a plunging neckline, and isn't afraid to flash a little more flesh than most women dare in various see through materials; take her MTV Music Awards outfit for example, a short and sheer vintage black number designed by Galliano.

She's also a huge fan of anything that sparkles - and that doesn't always have to be jewellery. She dressed head to toe in silver Balmain at this year's MET Gala, to represent the theme 'Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology'. She looked rather more demure with her Vogue Festival look; a calf length, pink-sparkly number with flaired sleeves from Talbot Runhof.

Of course, Kim has kept herself rather hidden from the spotlight for the last couple of months, ever since she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in France during Paris Fashion Week. She hasn't updated her public Instagram or Twitter account once since the incident, suggesting that she's trying to fade out of the spotlight somewhat, or at least turn down her headline-grabbing image.

