Kim Kardashian West has led tributes to her late father Robert Kardashian on what would have been his 76th birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admitted she missed her father ''beyond understanding''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday dad! Miss you beyond understanding. Wish you were here to see it all! (sic)''

Whilst Kourtney wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my Daddy. (sic)''

Rob wrote alongside blue heart emojis: ''Happy birthday Dad!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed she is convinced her eight-month-old son Psalm is her late father Robert ''reincarnated''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman - a blind medium - came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated. She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.''

And Kim - who has Psalm as well as North, six, Saint, four, and Chicago, two, with her husband Kanye West - has since had several other people tell her or her nanny that the tot is the reincarnation of a family member.

She added: ''My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in. But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.' Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated.''