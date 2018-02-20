The rapper bought his wife a bunch of shares for Xmas
Kanye West isn’t just a good rapper, it seems he’s got some skills in investment too after purchasing some shares for his wife’s Christmas present which have already earned an impressive £23,000 in just two months.
Kanye West has made his wife even more money
The dad-of-three - who welcomed his youngster daughter, Chicago with Kim Kardashian West via surrogate in January - bought Kim £100,000 worth of shares in Amazon, Apple, Disney, and Adidas and they have already made a tidy profit.
Although Kim’s shares in Apple and Disney are down, she’s pocketed the cash from Adidas and Amazon and is likely to make even more over the coming months.
The 37-year-old reality star was thrilled with Kanye’s gifts and hailed him the "best husband ever" when she revealed his interesting, and particularly profitable, present.
Filming herself rifling through the boxes at Christmas, Kim explained: "Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.
"But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock."
Some of Kim’s siblings could perhaps do with Kanye’s share tips with an influx of new arrivals into the family.
Youngest sibling, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, gave birth to baby girl Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott at the beginning of February and Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first children with boyfriend Tristan Thompson later this year.
