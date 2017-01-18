The producers of the upcoming all-female Ocean’s Eight may have just played a blinder with a brand new cast addition in the shape of Kim Kardashian.

That’s right – the reality TV star and model who suffered a traumatic armed robbery in which millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery were stolen from her is to star in a franchise all about jewellery heists.

The 36 year old was spotted in New York City, along with her half-sister Kendall Jenner, on Monday (January 16th). People magazine reported later the same day that the pair had just finished filming brief cameos for Ocean’s Eight – the all-female re-boot of the Ocean’s franchise whose cast is led by Sandra Bullock.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly going to have a cameo in 'Ocean's Eight' with her half-sister Kendall Jenner

Kim and Kendall were both apparently attired in lace dresses, filming what is thought to be a fake Met Gala scene held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

If true, they’ll be joining other non-movie celebrities who are adding their star power to the film. Katie Holmes is thought to be playing herself in a fleeting cameo, and Met Gala organiser Anna Wintour also apparently has a part.

The reports come three months after Kim was held at gunpoint at her apartment in Paris, and robbed of approximately $5 million worth of jewels. French police are still investigating, but are currently questioning most of the 16 suspects they arrested in a co-ordinated series of raids across France earlier in January.

Ocean’s Eight is the fourth instalment in the franchise, confusingly following Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen that all appeared between 2001 and 2007. Its star-studded cast already includes Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Anne Hathaway.

