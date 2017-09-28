The man alleged to be responsible for masterminding the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year has written a letter of apology to the reality star, it has been reported.

According to a report by TMZ, Kardashian’s legal team received a hand-written letter from French national Aomar Ait Khedache. Written in French, he claims he experienced remorse after he and a gang of masked intruders bound and gagged her before stealing more than $5.6 million in valuables and jewellery from her in the incident in October 2016, during Paris Fashion Week.

“After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted… I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence,” Khedache wrote to the 36 year old mother of two.

“I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears.”

Despite Khedache’s words, TMZ suggests that Kardashian and her legal team aren’t giving much credibility to the letter, and believe it is motivated by wanting to look remorseful before the criminal trial begins.

“Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones. I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault,” the letter ended.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported that Kim will not be attending this year’s Paris Fashion Week, as the memory of what happened is still too raw and recent.

Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was out at a party in Paris with Kendall Jenner when the robbery took place last year, will be going to events in Kim’s place.

